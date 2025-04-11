Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows, and Dustin Rhodes notes

– While speaking on It’s Called Soccer, Drew McIntyre spoke about the recent windshield spot he did with Damian Priest and revealed how it may affect upcoming plans. He said “Part of the glass, where I landed on the windshield, bounced up and landed directly in my eyeball. I’m currently sporting the patch, hoping I can figure this thing out and get myself on WrestleMania. It’s a fight against time right now.”

– Luke Gallows posted:

– Happy birthday to…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

