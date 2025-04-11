CM Punk asked about retirement, Eric Bischoff predicts Wrestlemania 42 main event

– Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) says Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker will both main event WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans.

“Triple H has seen a few young stars pushed and given more exposure, two of whom are Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu, who have taken the main roster by storm.

I called it 3 months ago with him in the main event of WrestleMania 42 in 2026. I think he’s going to be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year. He’s going to be the guy. Just wait.

I feel the same way about Bron Breakker. He’s gonna be right there with him. We’re seeing the next generation of superstars right before your very eyes. They are right there, both of them are on their way.”

– CM Punk (via Metro) on if he’s thinking about his retirement:

“No, because you never know what’s going to happen. If you would ask me when I was 26 if I would be wrestling when I was 46, I would have been like, ‘No way.’

“The business has changed so much, the miles that we put on our bodies for years and years and years, and now we’re here, and we’re wrestling maybe once a month, we’re doing one show a week.”

