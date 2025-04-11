Clarification on the status of Kevin Owens

Contrary to other reports, Fightful Select

can confirm that Kevin Owens has not yet underwent neck surgery.

Owens neck injury is reportedly much worse than first believed and he could now miss WrestleMania 42.

It was noted that WWE is currently not hopeful that he will be back in time for WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans and believe he could even be out of action completely in 2025 and be back sometime in 2026

The road to Owens return to WWE TV is now unclear an an indefinite absence appears to be on the table

(Source: Fightful)

