Chris Jericho taking a break from AEW to tour with Fozzy

Chris Jericho will be off AEW television for a bit as his band Fozzy will start touring this month.

In an in-ring segment which aired last night on Dynamite, Jericho was all pissed off with Big Bill and Bryan Keith for not winning the AEW Tag Team titles, never mind he also lost the ROH World title to Bandido.

After some dissension between Bill and Keith against Jericho, Jericho said he’s just disappointed in the two of them and smashed the television screen with a baseball bat.

Jericho said that until things change, it’s best that he leaves. Fans then sang Jericho out with the typical “hey hey hey, goodbye” song.

Fozzy will start their month-long tour on April 17 in Springfield, Missouri and it will end on May 12 in Wyandotte, Michigan.

