Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella on the evolution of their relationship

Bryan Danielson and Brie Bella reflected on their 11-year marriage, discussing how time has flown and how much their relationship has evolved. Bryan shared, “It doesn’t seem like our marriage has been 11 years,” while Brie added, “It hasn’t felt that long… it feels like it’s gone fast.” They marveled at being together for most of their adult lives, with Bryan noting, “It’s weird to think that we have been together in our adult lives longer than we weren’t.”

A major part of their discussion focused on Bryan’s struggle with depression and its impact on their marriage. He admitted, “My depression would be something that I think negatively impacts our relationship.” Brie acknowledged the early challenges, recalling, “I wanted to be the clown and make you happy,” and shared how advice from a doctor helped her cope: “Now it’s like, when I see you’re in it… it doesn’t feel hard… I have such a great understanding.” Bryan recognized the difficulty partners face, saying, “It’s hard for the significant other of somebody who’s experiencing depression.”

The couple emphasized the strength of their teamwork. Bryan said, “You and I act as a team,” and Brie praised his parenting: “Well, no, you make it easy.” She also mentioned learning to accept Bryan’s social anxieties over time: “I tried to force Bryan… but then… I finally let go.” Bryan added, “As you are changing, as I am changing, our relationship is changing.”

They concluded with heartfelt appreciation for one another. Bryan shared, “You get so used to how amazing you are, that it becomes commonplace… my wife’s a rock star.” Brie responded, “I feel like we both do a great job at telling each other how much those acts of kindness mean.”

Source: The Nikki And Brie Show

