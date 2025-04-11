Bischoff on Hart: “I don’t see anybody trying to recapture Bret Hart’s style”

Eric Bischoff shared a blunt take on the current state of wrestling compared to the legacy of Bret Hart, making it clear that he doesn’t see many following in Hart’s footsteps. He praised Bret’s in-ring ability, saying, “Bret Hart was one of the best wrestlers in the ring. Technically Bret was in a category all of his own in terms of what he was able to do in the ring.” However, Bischoff noted a stark contrast in today’s performers: “I don’t see anybody trying to recapture Bret Hart’s style.”

Instead, he criticized the modern approach of many wrestlers, claiming, “I don’t see anybody coming close to Bret Hart’s abilities in the ring. I don’t see anybody even trying.” He went even further, accusing current talent of relying on flash over fundamentals: “I see the opposite. I see a bunch of people that don’t have nearly the skill or commitment to develop the skill out there doing a bunch of things to distract from the fact that they don’t know how to wrestle.”

Source: CanadaCasino ca

