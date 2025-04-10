Video: Pac injured on Dynamite in match against Swerve Strickland

PAC legitimately injured his ankle on the Buckle Bomb and immediately screamed in pain. He was clearly disappointed the match ended early — you can even hear him say “SORRY” during the pin. Wishing our Bastard a speedy recoverypic.twitter.com/cVoGedo8wx — AIR (@AIRGold_) April 10, 2025

The match between Swerve Strickland and Pac from last night’s Dynamite ended prematurely after an apparent injury by Pac.

The injury came after Strickland hit a buckle bomb on Pac in the corner and somehow, the British star injured his right foot. He immediately grabbed the ankle after landing and the referee then went to check on him after a couple of more moves.

Pac eventually rolled out of the ring and was immediately checked by AEW’s ringside physician Dr. Sampson, with cameras avoiding him and staying on Strickland in the ring.

The match went to a quick finish, with Sampson helping Pac back in the ring where he received a super kick and a Swerve Stomp.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

