Video: Pac injured on Dynamite in match against Swerve Strickland

Apr 10, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

The match between Swerve Strickland and Pac from last night’s Dynamite ended prematurely after an apparent injury by Pac.

The injury came after Strickland hit a buckle bomb on Pac in the corner and somehow, the British star injured his right foot. He immediately grabbed the ankle after landing and the referee then went to check on him after a couple of more moves.

Pac eventually rolled out of the ring and was immediately checked by AEW’s ringside physician Dr. Sampson, with cameras avoiding him and staying on Strickland in the ring.

The match went to a quick finish, with Sampson helping Pac back in the ring where he received a super kick and a Swerve Stomp.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

