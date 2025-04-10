Updated card for TNA Unbreakable

Apr 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

TNA unbreakable matchcard set for next Thursday…

– Barbed wire massacre match: Mance Warner vs Sami callihan

– Mike Santana & the Hardy’s vs Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, & Mustafa ali

– Mixed match tag match: Joe hendry & Masha Slamovich vs Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanchard

– TNA international tournament 1st round match: Eddie Edward’s vs Ace Austin vs Steve Maclin

– TNA international tournament 1st round match: Zachary Wentz vs JDC vs Eric Young

– TNA international tournament quarterfinals match: Aj Francis vs TBD

