Swerve Strickland and Hikuleo notes, plus this week’s NXT viewership

– Swerve Strickland detailed how he obtained TK’s trust by taking a similar tack to John Cena’s dealings with Vince McMahon.

“Before every match, promo, or segment, I ask Tony Khan what he’s looking for. Afterwards, I ask if there’s anything I could improve. I try to give him exactly what he needs, that’s how I built my relationship and trust with Tony.”

– Per WrestleVotes, Hikuleo is expected to debut in WWE NXT around May or June and is set to receive a MAJOR push on the brand.

– NXT Tuesday night:

Average Viewers: 683,000

P18-49: 0.17

