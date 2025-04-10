Preview for tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown, match official for Wrestlemania 41

Apr 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Just announced:

GM Nick Aldis has officially announced Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for WrestleMania 41.

Also on tap for Smackdown:

– Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
– Rey Fenix vs. Berto
– Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania

