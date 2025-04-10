Preview for tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown, match official for Wrestlemania 41
Just announced:
GM Nick Aldis has officially announced Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for WrestleMania 41.
BREAKING: #SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis has just made the following match OFFICIAL for #WrestleMania @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/aEWpcHP6qr
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 10, 2025
Also on tap for Smackdown:
– Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre face-to-face
– Rey Fenix vs. Berto
– Cody Rhodes returns to SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania