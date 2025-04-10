Notes on Kevin Owens turning heel, Jon Moxley title reign, and poll results

– Kevin Owens says his heel turn happening off-air after WWE Bad Blood 2024 and being captured by fan footage was Triple H’s idea:

“It wasn’t me, that was Triple H. It was his idea, he felt confident in doing it that way.

“I was not sure. I’m like ‘I don’t know, is there even going to be enough people there?’ It turns out he was completely right.”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Jon Moxley has been reportedly planned to have a “lengthy title reign” and there was no backstage talk of a plan for Swerve Strickland to win at AEW Dynasty.

AEW has reportedly internally claimed that Moxley’s title reign has caused live and DVR quarters to climb, despite the disconnect with the online audience.

(Source: Fightful)

– Poll results: Do you like Santino Marella?

Yes (82%, 336 Votes)

No (18%, 74 Votes)

Total Voters: 410

– Do you agree with Jim Ross that Toni Storm is AEW’s MVP?

Yes (70%, 258 Votes)

No (30%, 113 Votes)

Total Voters: 371

