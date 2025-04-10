Notes on John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, preview of Saturday’s AEW Collision

Apr 10, 2025 - by staff

– Brody King vs. Takeshita in a first round match in the Owen Hart Cup on AEW Collision. Also announced for Collision, Blake Christian will face the returning Anthony Bowens.

We will also hear from FTR on Saturday:

– BetOnline currently has John Cena as the favourite to win the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania:

Cody Rhodes (c) +160 (8/5) vs. John Cena -210 (10/21)

– WWE have now released the official Cody Rhodes v John Cena WrestleMania t-shirt.

