Nick Khan on how WWE navigates public feedback

WWE President Nick Khan shared his thoughts on how the company navigates public feedback and storytelling, cautioning against overreacting to online noise. He emphasized the importance of trusting instincts and actual business outcomes rather than focusing on social media, saying, “small percentage of voices who have a big microphone or megaphone in front of them. It’s a mistake to respond to your business based off of that. You’ve got to base it off your gut and the results.”

Khan also discussed the key elements of successful entertainment, noting what consistently resonates with audiences. “What do people like? They like dramas. They like conflict. They like to see conflict being resolved one way or another,” he explained. He highlighted how WWE taps into those themes in a unique way: “As Paul mentioned, in our business, you get to knock each other out in a 20×20 ring. People like that too. So for us, we want to appeal to everybody.”

Source: National Association of Broadcasters

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

