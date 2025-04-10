More on a potential Paige return to WWE, Pat McAfee is grateful to WWE

– During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Paige’s potential WWE return, noting the real-life Saraya-Jade Bevis may pop up for the rumored upcoming Evolution 2 PLE. Nothing in a short term, but I’d imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there’s a decent shot she’s a part of that; if she’s free and clear, which it seems like she is. I’d imagine may be by the summer she’s back.

– Pat McAfee says he will be forever grateful to WWE for allowing him to live his dream in the company.

.@WWE was my dream and now I've gotten the chance to do it.. I GOT TO CHEERS WITH STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN.. AND THEN I GOT STUNNED BY STONE COLD STEVE AUSTIN #BigNightAHT pic.twitter.com/T6RSgY4wiN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 10, 2025

