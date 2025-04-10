More on a potential Paige return to WWE, Pat McAfee is grateful to WWE

Apr 10, 2025 - by staff

– During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Paige’s potential WWE return, noting the real-life Saraya-Jade Bevis may pop up for the rumored upcoming Evolution 2 PLE. Nothing in a short term, but I’d imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there’s a decent shot she’s a part of that; if she’s free and clear, which it seems like she is. I’d imagine may be by the summer she’s back.

Pat McAfee says he will be forever grateful to WWE for allowing him to live his dream in the company.

