Maria Kanellis health update, new WWE trademark, Mickey Rourke didn’t like The Wrestler

– WWE has filed to trademark ‘SnackDown’.

– Mickey Rourke reveals that he didn’t like The Wrestler.

“I wasn’t that big a fan of it [The Wrestler]… We also had such a low budget so I was working 15-16-hour days with 6 hours sleep with all the physicality. And I put on like 40 or 50 pounds so my body was uncomfortable at that weight.

“The last day of working on The Wrestler I was sitting in my living room in New York and I was on the couch shaking, and crying, and hyperventilating, and exhausted. And they’re going, ‘Hey, where are you? We’re at the wrap party.” And I had called my priest, my doctor, my psychiatrist because I felt like I was dying.”

(Source: Celebrity Big Brother)

– Maria Kanellis via Facebook:

Hello all, I am still in the hospital. The surgery went well and my bloodwork looks good. We should have the biopsy results in 7-10 days to figure out exactly what the mass was. I like to call the mass Arnold. I may stay overnight one more night because I have nausea and a headache when standing which may be blood pressure related or something else. Everyone at Rush has been amazing and so kind.

