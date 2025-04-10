Kris Statlander advances in the Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament

Kris Statlander advanced to the next round of the Owen Hart Cup tournament after she defeated Thunder Rosa in the quarter final last night on Dynamite.

Statlander will now face the winner of the Jamie Hayter vs Billie Starkz match in the semi final.

Three Owen Hart Cup tournament matches will take place this coming Saturday on Collision, with Athena vs Harley Cameron, Hayter vs Starkz, and Konosuke Takeshita vs Brody King.

The winners of the two tournaments each receive an AEW title shot at All In: Texas.

EXCLUSIVE: After advancing in the #OwenCup, @CallMeKrisStat will keep her eyes on her potential competition… pic.twitter.com/euDaa5Us5x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 10, 2025

