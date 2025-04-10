Jim Ross shares his thoughts on the AEW faction led by Jon Moxley

– Jim Ross gave his thoughts on the AEW faction led by Jon Moxley, praising both the group and Moxley’s leadership. He said, “It seems like Moxley is the maestro of this orchestra, and if that’s the case, then so be it. It’s going to work out pretty well,” acknowledging Moxley’s commanding presence within the stable, which also includes Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

Ross showed strong support for the faction’s branding, saying, “The Death Riders is a good gimmick. It’s a good idea.” He went on to affirm his enthusiasm for the group, adding, “I like the Death Riders scenario. I like it a lot, so we’ll see how it pans out at the end of the day.”

Discussing recent events, Ross also commented on Moxley’s unexpected title retention: “I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen.” While not upset by the outcome, he added, “I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative.” He admitted his expectations leaned toward Swerve Strickland taking the win, saying, “I thought Swerve would get the title…” but still gave props where due, finishing with, “…and he’s been a good champion.”

Source: Grilling JR

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

