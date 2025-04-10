Charlotte Flair addresses her recent segment with Tiffany Stratton

Apr 10, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @MsCharlotteWWE

Charlotte Flair addressed her recent segment with Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, explaining that she made an untrue on-air comment due to being caught off guard by personal trauma. She clarified her statement and apologized, specifically saying she should never have called the Chicago fans “smart.”

