Charlotte Flair addresses her recent segment with Tiffany Stratton

After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air.

I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize.

— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 10, 2025