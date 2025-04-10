Bret Hart rips Hulk Hogan, always been a liar

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Time clearly doesn’t heal all wounds … ’cause WWE legend Bret Hart still can’t trust Hulk Hogan — telling TMZ Sports his longtime nemesis is a straight-up fibber.

Hart and Hogan’s beef goes back decades … with the former accusing the latter of deliberately trying to step on his shine, as well as the two not seeing eye-to-eye on their approaches to wrestling.

Well, it’s the year 2025 and there’s still plenty of drama … ’cause Hart made it clear he’s not the biggest fan of the Hulkster while revisiting a moment leading up to WrestleMania IX in 1993, which is documented in a new Peacock original, ‘Becoming a Spectacle.’

In an exclusive clip of the show, several big WWE names like The Undertaker and Hart himself detailed seeing Hogan show up to the event with an attention-grabbing shiner on his face … which led many to speculate it was the result of a dispute with the late Randy Savage.

While Hart said he doesn’t remember too much about what actually happened, he told us one thing’s for sure — whatever Hogan says happened is probably B.S.

“Hulk Hogan’s always been such a liar,” Hart said. “Whatever he tells you is probably not true. Macho Man, I’d go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that spoke the truth.”

Hart noted wrestlers showing up with black eyes wasn’t uncommon by any means … and some dudes loved to stretch the truth when breaking down how they got ’em.

The whole special airs on April 11 … and based on the short preview we got, it’ll be far from a snoozefest.

