4/10/25 TNA Impact Results

TNA iMPACT! Results – April 10, 2025

• Impact kicks off with Ethan Page

The crowd boos when Ethan Page says he’s going to beat Joe Hendry and become TNA World Champion

Santino Marella announces that Joe Hendry will be on the show later tonight to address TNA Unbreakable and it will affect both Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page

• Ace Austin defeats Mustafa Ali by DQ after Ali used a steel chair

Ali’s group grabbed Austin’s hands and Ali went to hit Austin with the chair again but Mike Santana made the save and Ali ran out of the ring

• Santana Vs Ali is announced for Rebellion

• Cody Deaner defeats Moose in a 2 minute time limit match to earn a X Division Title match

Moose defeats Deaner to retain the title

The Rascalz saved Deaner from an attack from The System after the match

• The System (JDC & Brian Myers) defeat The Rascalz

• Leon Slater defeats Ryan Nemeth

• AJ Francis defeats Sami Callahan & Mance Warner to qualify for the TNA International Title match at Unbreakable

• Eddie Edward’s defeats Steve Maclin

• Santana & The Hardys vs Mustafa Ali, Nic & Ryan Nemeth added to Unbreakable

• Joe Hendry says he’s fighting at TNA Rebellion despite his injury

He also says he’s fighting at Unbreakable with Masha Slamovich to take on Frankie Kazarian & Tessa Blanched

