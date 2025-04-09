WWE announces three Legacy Hall of Fame inductees for 2025

WWE announced that Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff will be entering the WWE Hall of Fame as Legacy inductees.

The Legacy wing was introduced in 2016 where inductees come from different eras of wrestling history, not necessarily just WWE. This is also a way to honor certain individuals without “fully” give them a Hall of Fame induction.

There are currently 46 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy inductees and there has not been an entry since 2021.

Kamala’s name was rumored for a few months and his estate just recently signed a WWE Legends deal.

