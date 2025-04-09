Videos: Triple H appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was a guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC.
Quick trip to NYC to see @jimmyfallon and @FallonTonight… we talked #WrestleMania, the #WWEHOF and … the history of Terra-Ryzing.
Tonight on @nbc & @peacock at 11:35.
: @toddowyoung pic.twitter.com/INichayxG7
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 9, 2025
“They say everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But with us, everything that happens in Vegas that weekend will be heard worldwide.”
–@TripleH on #WrestleMania 41 @WWE #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/1JMaBB9oI3
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2025
.@TripleH opens up about his @WWE evolution #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZnQsygMONk
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2025
.@TripleH went from a young kid dreaming of becoming a @WWE wrestler to now holding the title as Chief Content Officer at the organization! #FallonTonight #WWE pic.twitter.com/pTfsAanLvf
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2025