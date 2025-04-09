Videos: Triple H appears on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was a guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

“They say everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But with us, everything that happens in Vegas that weekend will be heard worldwide.” –@TripleH on #WrestleMania 41 @WWE #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/1JMaBB9oI3 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2025

.@TripleH went from a young kid dreaming of becoming a @WWE wrestler to now holding the title as Chief Content Officer at the organization! #FallonTonight #WWE pic.twitter.com/pTfsAanLvf — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

