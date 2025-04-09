Video: Tiffany Stratton addressed the off-script promo with Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton (via The Babyfaces Podcast) addresses the off-script promo with Charlotte Flair:

“I think being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her, and I don’t think she expected me to almost clap back.

“And I think I kind of… look, all I have to say is… it’s live TV, stakes are high, we’re going into WrestleMania, I have the title, I wanna keep the title, and I’m gonna pull out every stop that I can and people wanna see our match, and I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story.

“And now, I’m ready to put on the best women’s match ever and I’m ready to go to war.”

Here is the full Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair segment from #Smackdown That was definitely NOT it pic.twitter.com/1bej9yAh1b — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 5, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

