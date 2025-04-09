Video: Gunther says he didn’t think Jey Uso would be ideal opponent, praises Logan Paul

Apr 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

GUNTHER (via Ariel Helwani) says he didn’t think that Jey Uso would be his ideal opponent for WrestleMania but later made sense.

He says initially he was hoping to face names like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins or John Cena.

– GUNTHER praises Logan Paul as an addition to the WWE roster:

“I’ve had no bad experience with Logan. I think he’s a great addition for us. Crazy athlete and he picked it up really quick.

“I don’t think his aspirations are to be the best wrestler in the world – he doesn’t need to. He’s very successful on his own, but he has a passion for it obviously, and yeah, he committed to being with us and it’s a great addition. Well I say it is at least.

“I get there’s some sentiment towards the ‘outsiders’, but if you get offered that private jet and private locker room, none of you would turn it down, come on guys, let’s be honest.”

