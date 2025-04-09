Video: Alex Hammerstone on his departure from TNA, expressing frustration

Alex Hammerstone opened up about his departure from TNA, expressing frustration over what he saw as a lack of direction and communication from the company. Reflecting on how he felt toward the end of his run, he said, “At a certain point, perception is reality,” explaining that, in his eyes, “I felt like the company stopped caring about me and maybe I needed to do something in a different way.”

While Hammerstone considered that TNA might have wanted something different from him, he was frustrated that no one communicated those expectations. He said, “Maybe they were looking for something that I wasn’t giving them. But also that was never a conversation that was had.” He would have welcomed more transparency from management, saying, “I’d be very happy to be sat down and told, ‘Hey, creatively, this is what we want to do. So we need to see more of this out of you.’ And I never got that.” Instead, he found himself in the dark about his role, adding, “It was just like, hey, where are we going creatively? And a lot of times it’s like, well, you know what you’re doing with this guy. You know what you’re doing with that guy, so why don’t you know what you’re doing with me?”

Hammerstone also looked back on the process of joining TNA and why it initially made sense. “There’s been subtle discussions at every point with every company at the time last year,” he said, noting that during his free agency, “that TNA deal seemed like the best — the best offer for me at the time.” Even with hindsight, he acknowledged the appeal of the opportunity, stating, “I understand that sometimes people get lost in the shuffle, but with the size of the TNA product at the time, I thought that was a good opportunity to stand out.” He concluded on a more positive note, reflecting, “I was very happy with the match they gave me at Hard to Kill. So, that just seemed like the most logical choice at the time.”

Source: The Takedown on SI

