Update on Wrestlemania matches, John Cena advertised for upcoming Smackdown

– Confirmed nights for more WrestleMania matches:

Saturday: GUNTHER vs Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair (and already announced CM Punk vs Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns)

Sunday: IYO SKY vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair (and already announced Cody Rhodes vs John Cena)

* WrestleMania 41 is expected to feature 14 to 15 matches across both nights.

“From what I’ve been told, it’s either 14 or 15. Saturday night, they make 8 matches and then 7 on Sunday.” – WrestleVotes.

– John Cena is now officially advertised to be on the final SmackDown in Vegas before WrestleMania 41.

