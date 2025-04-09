TNA announces upcoming ticket sales for Phoenix & Pittsburgh shows

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling Presents Its Next Multi-Event On-Sale: Tickets for Live Events This June in Phoenix & Pittsburgh Go On-Sale April 18

Ticket Pre-Sale For Upcoming Live Events in Phoenix & Pittsburgh Starts April 16

TNA Wrestling today announced its next Mega On-Sale for multi-day live events this June: Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 18, for June events in Phoenix and Pittsburgh. The high-demand Ticket Pre-Sale for both events kicks off on Wednesday, April 16, at 2pm ET. Get ready for high-energy TNA shows:

Friday, June 6 & 7

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Friday, June 20 & 21

UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Pre-Sale for all upcoming live events in Arizona and Pennsylvania starts at 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 16. Go to TNAWrestling.com to sign up for the Pre-Sale.

The official Ticket On-Sale for all live events in Arizona and Pennsylvania starts at 10 a.m. local time (in each market) on Friday, April 18.

“TNA Wrestling continues to expand its live events, with bigger and better arenas. We know TNA fans in the Southwest will love the in-ring action at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona; and thousands of fans in the Northeast will enjoy TNA’s brand of adrenaline-pumping pro wrestling when TNA hits the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

Matches at all upcoming live events in Arizona and Pennsylvania will be high-energy, action-packed as the stars of TNA Wrestling, in June, will be making their final preparations for Slammiversary, the company’s showcase event of the year, set for Sunday, July 20, at UBS Arena in New York.

The Friday night show at Mullett Arena (June 6) is Against All Odds, which will air live around the world on the TNA+ app.

The TNA shows at Mullett Arena mark the company’s first-ever live events in Tempe, Arizona. Mullett Arena, on the campus of Arizona State University, is the home of men’s ice hockey, women’s ice hockey, women’s gymnastics, women’s volleyball and men’s wrestling teams as well as the NBA G League’s Valley Suns and Arena Football One’s Arizona Bandits. It served as a temporary home for the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes from 2022 to 2024.

TNA was last in Arizona in 2012 when Bound For Glory originated from Phoenix.

TNA Wrestling has not been in Pittsburgh for live events since 2010 and 2011. The UPMC Events Center is part of Robert Morris University, and the home of the Robert Morris Colonials men’s and women’s NCAA Division I basketball and women’s volleyball teams.



Meet & Greets

Fans can meet TNA stars at the Official TNA Meet & Greet, held after the show both nights in Phoenix and Pittsburgh. Recent Meet & Greets have featured Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Elijah, Moose, Tessa Blanchard and more.

The post-show Meet & Greets give fans the opportunity to get autographs from the TNA stars and photo-ops with their in-ring heroes.

The Meet & Greet schedule for all TNA live events in Phoenix and Pittsburgh will be announced a few weeks before each show.

