Minute Maid to serve as official juice partner of WWE

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that WWE and Minute Maid have signed a new deal which will see the brand serve as the official juice partner of WWE.

Minute Maid will receive on-screen integrations at WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam 2025, and weekly WWE television broadcasts as well as custom broadcast integrations and branding on Raw on Netflix.

A custom commercial featuring Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Jey Uso will debut during the April 14 episode of Raw.

The deal also includes limited-time Minute Maid packaging featuring WWE Superstars branding, including lemonade, fruit punch and blue raspberry, among other flavors.

No official press release has been published as of yet.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

