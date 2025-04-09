Kevin Knight on being asked to try out for WWE, The Rock’s Wrestlemania status unclear

– Kevin Knight was asked if he felt a certain type of way about being asked to do a WWE Tryout:

“I understand how the business works, and WWE is a machine and sometimes it may be a bubble so they may not know exactly what’s out there.

So I didn’t take it as disrespect, if anything, I took it as a challenge just to show what I’m about, and if they didn’t know me before, well they definitely do now. When I walk through those doors Ima make a statement anywhere I go.

That was a great experience as well, I’m glad I got to do that, and I got to meet a lot of people in that company. — it was a great learning experience. I didn’t take any slight to it.”

(source: Interview w/ Adrian Hernandez)

– On the April 8 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave the latest update—and it wasn’t much. “We are two weeks out and still nothing on Dwayne,” Meltzer said, referring to The Rock’s real name, Dwayne Johnson. That silence is starting to speak volumes. The Rock hasn’t really been mentioned much in recent promos by Cody Rhodes or John Cena, despite being a central figure in their storylines leading into WrestleMania 40. His absence has fans wondering if something is going on behind the scenes—and Meltzer says there absolutely is.

