Kevin Knight has deals with both AEW and NJPW, Skye Blue provides an injury update

– Kevin Knight confirmed that he has officially signed a deal with NJPW, reassuring fans that he’s committed to the promotion despite his appearances in AEW. He made it clear, saying, “New Japan has nothing to worry about. I’m not going anywhere.”

While acknowledging the buzz around his AEW involvement, Knight revealed that both companies now have a stake in his career. He shared, “As I got the AEW graphic, I inked a deal with New Japan as well.” With dual contracts in place, he added, “New Japan gotta deal with me for another year or so, and so is AEW. I’m doing both.”

Knight expressed excitement about this unique opportunity, proudly declaring, “Best of both worlds. The Jet is intergalactic, interdimensional, interpromotional.”

Source: Unlikely

– Skye Blue gave an update on her injury recovery, focusing on the challenges of healing a serious ankle injury. She said, “I’m trying,” and explained just how tough the process has been: “Healing an ankle is not easy, especially when it’s completely disconnected from your leg [laughs]. But hopefully soon. Getting better and better every day.”

When asked about a timeline for her return, Skye admitted she’s still unsure, saying, “I wish I knew, brother. But I’m trying. I’m trying.” Despite the uncertainty, she acknowledged a major step in her recovery: “I can walk, that is a plus. I remember when I couldn’t do that when I was butt-scooting up my stairs. Oh, that was the worst.”

Source: K&S WrestleFest

