John Cena’s upcoming schedule, wife of Nick Gage passes away

Apr 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena’s upcoming WWE advertisements

– Smackdown: April 18
– RAW: April 21
– Smackdown: April 25
– Smackdown: May 9
– Backlash: May 10
– SNME: May 24
– Smackdown: May 30
– Smackdown: June 6
– Smackdown: June 13
– Smackdown: June 20

Sad news..

