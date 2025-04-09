John Cena’s upcoming schedule, wife of Nick Gage passes away
John Cena’s upcoming WWE advertisements
– Smackdown: April 18
– RAW: April 21
– Smackdown: April 25
– Smackdown: May 9
– Backlash: May 10
– SNME: May 24
– Smackdown: May 30
– Smackdown: June 6
– Smackdown: June 13
– Smackdown: June 20
Sad news..
GCW mourns the loss of Sondra Culbertson, the longtime partner and wife of Nick Gage.
Sondra was a passionate and fierce member of the MDK Gang and was a loud & proud face in the crowd from day 1 of GCW/CZW.
She was part of the GCW family and she will be remembered & missed. pic.twitter.com/0g42hYC2r2
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 9, 2025