John Cena’s upcoming schedule, wife of Nick Gage passes away

John Cena’s upcoming WWE advertisements

– Smackdown: April 18

– RAW: April 21

– Smackdown: April 25

– Smackdown: May 9

– Backlash: May 10

– SNME: May 24

– Smackdown: May 30

– Smackdown: June 6

– Smackdown: June 13

– Smackdown: June 20

Sad news..

GCW mourns the loss of Sondra Culbertson, the longtime partner and wife of Nick Gage.

Sondra was a passionate and fierce member of the MDK Gang and was a loud & proud face in the crowd from day 1 of GCW/CZW.

She was part of the GCW family and she will be remembered & missed. pic.twitter.com/0g42hYC2r2

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 9, 2025