Jim Johnston shares his thoughts on today’s wrestling themes, Wrestlemania 41 construction (photos)

– Jim Johnston on today’s wrestling themes.

“It’s almost a frustration to me, the few times I’m going through the cable stations and I land on one of these programs and just everything seems…I’m just shaking my head like what does this music have to do with anything. We’ve gone from a time when you could be cooking in the kitchen and the TV’s two rooms away and you could tell who’s coming out to the ring and now it’s… just noise.”

Thoughts? We think he should be in Hall of Fame.

– New images of the Wrestlemania 41 Stage have now surfaced.

The stage seems larger and is now under construction.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

