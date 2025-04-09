JBL says he turned down an opportunity to be part of the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match

While speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL commented on turning down an opportunity to be part of the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match…

“I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!’ They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it.’ I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’ Then I found out, at the Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar was coming out right after I walked Baron Corbin out, and I came back, and I literally told Brock. I said, ‘Brock, you do not walk out of this dressing room until I’m back. You’ll break me.’”

(quote: Robert DeFelice)

