Gunther on working for Vince McMahon, TNA couple to tie the knot

– GUNTHER reflects on his four months working under Vince McMahon:

“It was a strange working experience. The direction was very confusing. It was hard to figure out what was expected of me.”

– TNA wrestlers Steph De Lander and Mance Warner revealed their engagement on social media, with De Lander displaying her engagement ring.

