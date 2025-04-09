Gunther inks a new WWE contract

Apr 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Gunther revealed to Ariel Helwani that he signed a new deal at the end of last year and got a tour bus:

“I signed a new contract and a tour bus was part it. I asked for that. What you don’t ask for, you don’t get.”

– According to official WWE merchandise, Gunther vs Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship will officially take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

