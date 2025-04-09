Flair says Rhodes should go over Cena, viewership for March 31st Raw, Isla Dawn tweet

– The March 31 edition of Raw on Netflix averaged 2,900,000 global views.

— Ric Flair (via Busted Open Radio) says John Cena should lose to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 and not break his record.

“Cody should win because he’s on a roll. To be honest with you, I don’t think John wants to retire with the title. John is a company guy. He wants what’s best for business.”

John Cena. He is a phenomenal guy. He has put his life, his soul, everything there is possible, just like I did, into the business for the last 20 years.”

– Isla Dawn via x:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

