Drew McIntyre takes a shot at the new generation of WWE superstars, Stratton’s line was not cleared

– During a recent appearance on The Wafflin’ podcast, Drew McIntyre took a shot at the new generation of WWE superstars.

He said: “Unless I was dead, I would continue the match,” McIntyre said while talking about toughness in the business. He backed that up by pointing to a legendary moment in WWE history: “We’ve seen guys, you know, Triple H tore his quad off of the bone, continued the match and got put in a maneuver, the ‘Walls of Jericho’, where he’s held in a maneuver that hurts your quads in general and his was not attached.” That’s when McIntyre really let loose. “That’s the kind of mentality most of our superstars have. Maybe some of them, because some of the new guys are frickin’ pussies.”

– Tiffany Stratton’s line about Charlotte Flair’s marriage, and Flair’s line about Ludwig Kaiser were not cleared for their segment last week on SmackDown .

There was heat on both Stratton and Flair for the situation, which was referred to as a “wreck.”

(source: Fightful Select)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

