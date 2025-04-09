Bron Breakker on working with Paul Heyman, viewership for SmackDown and Collision, more

Apr 9, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Bron Breakker (via Shak Wrestling) has described working with Paul Heyman in WWE as a “gift”, saying it’s “insane” how much knowledge he can take from him on a weekly basis.

– The April 4th episode of SmackDown on USA Network averaged 1,578,000 viewers; 0.47 P18-49 rating.

– AEW Collision on April 5 on TNT averaged 335,000 viewers.

