Bron Breakker on working with Paul Heyman, viewership for SmackDown and Collision, more

– Bron Breakker (via Shak Wrestling) has described working with Paul Heyman in WWE as a “gift”, saying it’s “insane” how much knowledge he can take from him on a weekly basis.

– The April 4th episode of SmackDown on USA Network averaged 1,578,000 viewers; 0.47 P18-49 rating.

– AEW Collision on April 5 on TNT averaged 335,000 viewers.

– Lufisto via X:

Wrestling is real. People are fake. And, there's a lot of fake muthafuckas in wrestling. @KevZCastle was not one of them. Agree with him or not, there was no bullshit with Kevin. Blunt, authentic, and a lover of cats, all reasons why I loved him so much even if we had never met. pic.twitter.com/lpBWgtF91Y — LuFisto (@LuFisto) April 8, 2025

