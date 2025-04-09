4/9/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Balitmore, Maryland

Venue: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

A pre-recorded promo from the Death Riders airs. Jon Moxley says AEW has the greatest roster in professional wrestling, but none of them want to do what matters. Moxley says they will go scorched-earth before they give an inch to anyone, and then says The Young Bucks have stumbled onto a board and don’t even know what game it is. Moxley tells the Bucks to be very careful.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

They lock up and Moxley takes Shibata down a couple of times. Shibata counters out and goes for a waist-lock on the mat, but Moxley makes it to the ropes. Moxley backs Shibata into the corner and pie-faces him, but Shibata comes back with a slap to Moxley’s face. They exchange chops, and then Moxley kicks Shibata in the face a few times. Shibata isn’t fazed, and then drops Moxley with a heel trip. Shibata applies an abdominal stretch and goes into a flying octopus hold, but MOxley gets to the ropes. Shibata delivers a knee strike, and then kicks Moxley in the face before delivering shots in the corner. Shibata delivers a a low dropkick in the corner and goes for another, but Moxley drops him with a pair of clotheslines. Moxley goes for the cover, but Shibata kicks out at one. Moxley delivers a piledriver, but Shibata comes back with a PK. Shibata applies a sleeper, but Moxley counters into one of his own. Shibata counters with a snap-mare and applies a sleeper again. Moxley gouges Shibata’s eyes, then drops down into a rear-choke, and Shibata passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley and Shafir go to leave, but The Young Bucks come to the ring. Shafir stands in between them and Moxley, and then Moxley and Shafir leave the ring. Nicholas Jackson says to give it up for Moxley and show respect to them. Nicholas says they did what they did to Swerve Strickland on Sunday for their friend, Adam Page, and then says they never forget who their friends are. Matthew Jackson says they consider what they did for Moxley and the Death Riders was a peace offering, because they have no problems with them. Matthew says they and the Death Riders want all of the same things, and then says imagine the synergy if the Death Riders and the Elite work together. Matthew invites the Death Riders out to discuss business, but Kenny Omega comes out instead.

Omega says if the Bucks did all of that before their best friends, they forgot about him. Omega says the last time they were around, they shoved him off the stretcher that was taking him to the hospital. Omega compares the Bucks to annoying little dogs that a friend of his used to have, and then says the Bucks almost killed the company that he almost gave his life for. Omega insults how the Bucks look now, and then says they can cut out the middle man and fight right now. Omega gets into the ring, but Kazuchika Okada comes to the ring, followed by Strickland, who comes from behind with a chair. Okada and The Bucks escape the ring, and then Omega and Strickland share a fist-bump before Omega leaves.

Strickland says it is Buck hunting season and he is ready to blast some EVPs. Strickland says he dealt with them last year, but then PAC attacks him from behind and chokes him with his boot in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Match 2 – Singles Match

PAC vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Back from the break, the bell rings and Strickland drops PAC with a kick to the face. Strickland delivers body shots and kicks in the corner, and then follows with Snake Eyes and abother boot to the face. Strickland sends PAC to the floor and slams him into the barricade a few times. Strickland slams PAC into the steps and gets him back into the ring. PAC comes back with a shoulder to Strickland’s midsection and goes for a hurricanrana, but Strickland counters with a Buckle Bomb. Strickland delivers a diving uppercut and PAC rolls to the outside as the doctor checks on him. PAC rolls bakc into the ring, but Strickland kicks him in the face again, and then delivers the Swerve Stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

CRU, Ricochet, and The Beast Mortos are backstage. Ricochet says there is a lot he can do with $400,000, and he will lead Team Ricochet to victory tonight. The other guys look confused, and he says he is the captain now.

Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Will Ospreay cut their own promo, and they talk about splitting the money and what they will spend it on.

Footage of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament airs, followed by the announcement for the upcoming matches. Backstage, Renee Paquette tries to interview Adam Page about his match on the men’s side next week, but he brushes by her and confronts Prince Nana. Page is looking for Strickland, but he isn’t there and Page tells Nana he didn’t do what he did at Dynasty for Strickland. Page says if Strickland gets involved in his match next week, he will pick things up where he left off with him. Page goes to leave, but Nana says he needs to say something to Page and has for the past year, but Page tells him that he doesn’t get to to that.

Match 3 – $400,000 Explosive Eight-Man Tag Team Match

CRU (Action Andretti and Lio Rush), Ricochet, and The Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Will Ospreay

Ricochet and Bailey start the match, but Ricochet tags out to Mortos. After some back and foth, Bailey drops Mortos with a hurricanrana. Ricochet tags back in, but backs away from Bailey and tags Rush into the match. Ospreay tags in, but Andretti distracts him and he gets triple-teamed in the corner. Ricochet tags back in and stomps on Ospreay with Andretti, but Ospreay fights out and all eight men get into the ring and brawl. Ospreay’s team delivers right hands to Ricochet’s team and clear the ring of all of them except Ricochet. They quadruple-team RIcochet before seding him to the floor, and then knock CRU back to the floor. Ospreay and Briscoe dive onto CRU, Knight dives onto Mortos, and then Bailey dives onto CRU. Ricochet tries to dive on Ospreay’s team, but they all dodge him and drop him with slaps to his head as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bailey splashes down onto Mortos for a two count. Bailey delivers a few kicks, but Mortos comes back with a lung blower. Ricochet tags in and comes off the ropes, but Bailey dodges him. Ricochet delivers shots to the guys in the corner, but Bailey takes him down. The match breaks down, with CRU eventually double-teaming Knight for a bit. Ospreay comes back in and delivers a double kick to CRU, but Ricochet sends him to the floor. Bailey kicks Ricochet and goes for a knee-drop moonsault, but Ricochet dodges and delivers a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Briscoe takes Ricochet to the outside, and Bailey kicks Mortos in the face a few times. Briscoe and Bailey double-team Mortos, and then Ospreay drops him with an Os-cutter. Knight delivers the UFO Splash to Mortos and goes for the cover, but CRU and Ricochet break it up. Ospreay tags in and delivers the Hidden Blade to Mortos for the pin fall.

Winners: Kevin Knight, Mark Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Will Ospreay

Footage of FTR turning on Cope after their match this past Sunday at Dynasty airs.

