WWE News and Notes

– SmackDown on April 3 averaged 1,578,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.47

– Rhea Ripley to be a guest on Stephanie’s Place

– The WWE ID Championships will be open to all independent wrestlers once the champions are crowned. The titles will be defended at various independent wrestling events.

If a non-WWE ID prospect wins the title, they will be awarded a WWE ID contract.

– PWInsider reports that the hope internally within WWE is that JD McDonaugh and Kairi Sane will be returning soon to the ring. The belief is they are both very close to being cleared to return.

