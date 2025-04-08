Sytch ordered to pay $5,000,000 to victim of her vehicular manslaughter

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been ordered to pay $5 million in damages to the estate of Julian Lasseter, who died in a DUI crash caused by Sytch in March 2022.

Circuit Judge Mary G. Jolley in Volusia County, Florida finalized a consent judgment, stemming from a confidential settlement reached in February.

The court order states: “Plaintiff, WHITNEY L. HILL, as Personal Representative of the Estate of JULIAN L. LASSETER… shall recover from Defendant, TAMARA L. SYTCH… the sum of FIVE MILLION DOLLARS… that shall bear interest at the rate of 9.38%.”

Sytch is required to submit a financial information form under oath within 45 days, unless the judgment is paid.

Sunny is currently serving a 17-year prison sentence for her involvement in the fatal DUI, with a projected release date of November 2, 2039. The crash, which resulted in Lasseter’s death, occurred while Sytch was driving without a license, with cannabis in her system, and an open bottle of vodka in her vehicle.

The lawsuit highlighted the emotional impact of Lasseter’s death on his daughter, stating she “has suffered, and will suffer into the future, the loss of her father’s companionship, instruction, guidance, and mental pain and suffering.” It also alleged Sytch “negligently operated or maintained her motor vehicle” when she crashed into Lasseter’s car.

During her 2023 criminal sentencing, Sunny apologized to the Lasseter family, expressing a wish to trade places with him. She later referred to the crash as a “terrible accident” in an interview with TMZ.

