Ricky Saints on his frustration being off AEW TV

Ricky Saints opened up about the frustration of being off AEW television before making his WWE debut, saying, “I was going crazy” without the chance to perform. He explained how deeply tied his sense of fulfillment is to being creatively active: “I have to do things. For me, at least, fulfillment comes from actually making art, doing art, and actually being the person that makes something and then puts it out there. And so when you don’t have that opportunity to do that, so to speak, my fulfillment is stalled out. I need that. That’s how everything operates for me.” He compared the time off TV to his previous injury: “I think that was the toughest part. It reminded me [of] when I had my neck injury and I couldn’t wrestle. I was going crazy because I couldn’t do the one thing that I love to do.”

Reflecting on his goals, Saints shared, “My aspirations in AEW were to just be given a chance and given the ball fully. I want that in WWE, obviously.” He’s already eyeing championship gold: “I want the WWE Championship, but along the way, the Intercontinental title would be great.”

Source: The Ringer

