Ric Flair says he’s he won’t be at Wrestlemania 41

Ric Flair shared his thoughts about not being part of WrestleMania 41, acknowledging that while he won’t be there, he understands the reasons behind it and holds no hard feelings. He said, “I wish I could say that I was, but I’m not, and I understand why, and I’m not mad about it by any means.” Despite not being involved, Flair appreciated that WWE still keeps his name in the conversation, saying, “Every time they talk about the title, my name gets mentioned. They keep me relevant. It’s very cool.” He also spoke highly of key figures in WWE, including John Cena and Cody Rhodes, adding, “John is a great guy. Cody is a great guy.”

Flair then addressed his current role with AEW and how it impacts his involvement with WWE events. He said, “I work for another company. I’m sure I would be more than welcome. Absolutely, if I wasn’t working with Tony, I would absolutely be there. They couldn’t keep me out of the building.”

Flair made it clear that while he’s not upset about missing out on WrestleMania 41, his commitment to AEW is the main reason he won’t be in attendance, but if he weren’t with AEW, he’d definitely be there.

Source: Busted Open Radio

