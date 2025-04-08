Ric Flair on his discomfort with Tiffany Stratton’s recent comments toward Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair spoke candidly about his discomfort with Tiffany Stratton’s recent comments toward Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown, although he didn’t want to fully voice his opinion on the matter. He said, “I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it. I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling.” Flair expressed frustration with being dragged into storylines, explaining, “I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name?” He then took a moment to praise his daughter’s athleticism and talent, stating, “I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can’t do half the things that she does. It’s not like she’s 5’2” and 103 pounds. She’s 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard.”

Flair emphasized Charlotte’s excellence, adding, “Undertaker said it best, ‘The Queen came back and regained her crown.’ She deserves it. She’ll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire.”

As for the situation involving Stratton, Flair acknowledged that he didn’t know all the details, saying, “I don’t know the answer to that. I would assume there was no discussion of that before, but I don’t have any idea. I’m not privy to know that. I would imagine they probably didn’t discuss it.” He concluded by pointing out the complexities of wrestling, noting, “Well, they’re talking about it. They are certainly talking about it now, at the expense of Ashley’s personal feelings. Wrestling is a strange animal.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

