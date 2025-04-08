Tommy Dreamer praises Jey Uso’s Raw promo (video)

Hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer praises Jey Uso’s promo on WWE Raw:

“He commanded the audience, and in his tone, his inflections and his presence, made you realize, oh wait, this is different.”

Tommy Dreamer praises Jey Uso's promo on WWE Raw: "He commanded the audience, and in his tone, his inflections and his presence, made you realise, oh wait, this is different."pic.twitter.com/gPRwvUY2A7 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 8, 2025

Can Jey Uso win the big one at #WrestleMania?! pic.twitter.com/rR1gPjxeC4 — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2025

