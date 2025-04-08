Tommy Dreamer praises Jey Uso’s Raw promo (video)

Apr 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer praises Jey Uso’s promo on WWE Raw:

“He commanded the audience, and in his tone, his inflections and his presence, made you realize, oh wait, this is different.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sarah Schreiber

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal