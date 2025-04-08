NXT 4/8/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from WWE, NXT. Coverage begins at 8pm. Booker T, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Darkstate vs Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams

Jordynne Grace vs Jaida Parker

Wes Lee vs Yoshiki Inamura

Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs TBA

Non-Title Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Stephanie Vaquer, the NXT Womens Champion heads to watch the next match.

Match 1. Jordynne Grace VS Jaida Parker

The match starts with the two brawling to the floor. Steph says she will make her decision who she will face at Stand and Deliver after the match. Parker drops Grace on her throat on the top rope and follows with a blockbuster. Grace comes back with some chops, but ends up prone for a hypnotic. Back from break, Grace delivers a huge backdrop. Steph is on commentary and she praises the two challengers. Grace then does a neckbreaker/fallaway slam. Parker reverses a dragon and drivers Grace. Grace then gets clipped coming threw the ropes. She falls hard. Parker slaps Steph, who walked up to check on Grace. Steph then tries to hit Parker, but hits Grace in the face by accident. All three end up in the ring brawling. Out comes Guilia to make the save, but then she attacks Steph.

No Contest.

Guilia soaks in some boos at she stands tall.

Shawn Spears has a meeting about The Culling. He refocuses his faction to realize they are what is important. His title loss last week is irrelevant.

Match 2. Non-Title Tag Team Match: Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Baylor and Smokes attack Axiom pre match. Frazier lands a spin kick and this leads to a double team on the Evolve tandem. Fraxiom uses double team high flying moves to rattle Swipe Right. Finally Axiom gets caught in the ropes by Smokes and then speared. They make a few tags, but Axiom lands a Spanish fly. Frazier tags in and hits a double DDT and a standing shooting star for two. Swipe end up in the ring and double Frazier. Axiom tags in but he crotches Smokes. Super Spanish fly by Axiom.. Frazier with a Phoenix Splash and it is over.

Winners, Fraxiom

Fatal Influence are shown having a disagreement over who will get a shot at the qualifiers match for the North American title. Jasmine Nyx takes the shot.

Match 3. North American Qualifier Match. Sol Ruca (with Zaria) VS Jasmine Nyx (with Fatal Attraction)

Ruca’s unique offense has Nyx confused. Cartwheels, drivers and kicks give Sol an advantage until she misses a top rope dive and eats a knee. Her perfect plex to a shoulder submission leads to a soccer kick to the face. Ruca is in trouble. Sol faceplants Nyx. Ruca lands a series up double axes off the ropes. Fatal Influence interfere. Nyx gets a two off a kick to the face. Sol lands a sol snatcher and it is over.

Winner, Sol Ruca

Je’Von Evans is interviewed about the 6 man match tonight. He is ready for whatever happens.

Match 4. Hank and Tank VS Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance (with The Culling) Hank and Tank come out hot with double team moves. Jensen gets tied up, but Nico stops the advancement and Jensen gains control with a slam and tags in Nico. Hank takes out Nico on the floor and then Jensen in the ring. Hank and Nico start brawling on the floor. Hank slams Jensen in the ring. He misses a swanton. High knee off the top by Jensen, while Nico holds Hank and it is over.

Winners, The Culling

Guilia says she wants a rematch for her NXT Championship in a backstage segment. Ricky Saints makes his way to the ring for an interview as the new North American Champion. Ethan Page gets called out to the ring, but Lexis King comes out with his Heritage Cup Championship. He says he wants more gold. Eddy Thorpe interrupts and says he wants what he deserves. Wes Lee and his crew come out next and he says he was best NA Champ ever. He wants it back. Ethan Page runs from behind and jumps Ricky. They 4 challengers then brawl all around the ring. Wes seems to win the exchange. Backstage Stephanie Vaquer says she wants to face all the challengers from the earlier segment. Trick Williams continues blaming everyone about his shortcomings backstage.

Match 5. Wes Lee (with Tyson and Tyrie) VS Joshiki Inamura (with Josh Briggs)

Wes tries to dive on Inamura on the floor, but that doesn’t work. Inamura continues to beat on him back in the ring. He lays in a series of strong style strikes. Wes finally gains an advantage with his speed. He then takes out Briggs on the floor. He lays in kicks and punches. Inamura catches him flying off the top and does a spinning slam. He misses a dive off the top. Cardiac kick by Lee and it is over.

Winner, Wes Lee

NXT Champ, Oba Femi lets Darkstate know tonight is their worst night yet and his partners in the match are next.

Match 6. Wren Sinclair (with NQCC) VS Izzi Dane (with The Cullen)

