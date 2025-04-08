Note on the WWE/TNA relationship, Ripley mocks Pearce, CM Punk’s post Raw segment (video)

Apr 8, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Back in May 2024, WWE and TNA began their current working relationship when Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground. PWInsider have now revealed that this working relationship is believed to be a 3-year agreement.

– WWE posted this video after Raw:

Rhea Ripley mocks Adam Pearce for announcing her as a member of The Judgement Day on RAW:

