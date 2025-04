Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …

– The NXT Women’s North American Title Qualification Matches Continue

– Wes Lee vs Lexis King vs Ethan Page vs Eddy Thorpe in a Fatal 4 Way Match

– Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura vs Myles Borne & Tavion Heights vs Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs Brooks Jenson & Niko Vance vs Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe in a Tag Team Gauntlet Match

