Linda McMahon files motion to be dismissed from WWE Ring Boys lawsuit

POSTWrestling.com is reporting that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has filed a motion yesterday to be dismissed from the WWE Ring Boys lawsuit which was filed in Maryland.

In the motion filed by her attorneys, McMahon argued that she lacks any basis for personal jurisdiction over the defendants in Maryland. Her attorneys wrote that there’s no sufficient connection between McMahon and Maryland.

The lawsuit was filed in Maryland because the state has removed the statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse cases as part of the Child Victims Act of 2023.

McMahon also states that until the lawsuit was filed, she was unaware of the allegations against her or anyone named in the lawsuit despite the Ring Boys case being discussed for years in the 90s.

The former WWE President and CEO also said that she never supervised Mel Phillips, the former WWE ring announcer who led the ring crew and who was named as the abuser.

“I never personally supervised Phillips while he was employed by WWE, nor did I direct his activities. Phillips never acted as my agent. If Phillips traveled to Maryland and committed acts of sexual abuse while in Maryland, it was certainly not at my direction nor with my knowledge,” the motion states.

