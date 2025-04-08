Kevin Nash critics Iyo Sky, Ludwig Kaiser cut a promo during commercial on Raw

– Kevin Nash on Iyo Sky…

Kevin Nash on Iyo Sky “She doesn’t have the fluidity. I don’t think her striking is believable.” (Kliq This)pic.twitter.com/rJwqfiIpjH — Vick (@Vick_8122) April 7, 2025

– During the commercial break on Raw, Ludwig Kaiser cut another promo expressing frustration over not having a WrestleMania match.

He warned that there will be consequences if he’s left off the card… he did not mention Charlotte Flair.

Ludwig Kaiser teases addressing the Charlotte Flair comments… And then doesn't #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rNakngfMK3 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 8, 2025

